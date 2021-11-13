Look: Bob Stoops Received A Rough Welcome At Baylor Today

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff is in Waco this Saturday morning to preview a top-25 matchup between Baylor and Oklahoma.

During the beginning of this Saturday’s show, Rob Stone went out of his way to introduce former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops to the pro-Baylor crowd. Unsurprisingly, the fans didn’t give him a warm welcome.

Stoops had some fun with the crowd outside of McLane Stadium, saying “I’ve been here a few times.”

The Sooners have been dominant against the Baylors over the course of this rivalry. They own a 28-3 record when it comes to this series and have won the last seven meetings.

Even though Stoops was the head coach of the Sooners for all three losses to the Bears, it’s evident the fans in Waco aren’t very fond of him.

Here was the scene outside of McLane Stadium when Stoops was introduced:

This afternoon’s showdown should have major implications when it comes to the Big 12 Championship Game.

With a win over Baylor this afternoon, Oklahoma would solidify its status as the top team in the conference. On the flip side, Baylor could really turn some heads with an upset over the only undefeated team remaining in the Big 12.

Oklahoma is just a four-point favorite heading into this game. The pressure will be on freshman quarterback Caleb Williams to lead his team to victory.

Kickoff for the Baylor-Oklahoma game is at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.