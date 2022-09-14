Look: Brent Venables Makes Opinion On Nebraska Fans Clear

NORMAN, OK - APRIL 23: Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners smiles as he talks to the crowd during their spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, No. 6 Oklahoma will face Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Speaking to reporters this week, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables praised Nebraska fans for their loyalty and passion.

"The fans are very loyal, very passionate, very similar to here," Venables said. "For the longest time, and I don't know if it still holds true, they had the most consecutive sellouts of anybody in college football."

Perhaps the best part of Venables' press conference was when he found out that Nebraska has a sellout streak at Memorial Stadium of 384 games.

"That's crazy," Venables said with a laugh. "That's super cool. I'm a loyalist, and that's what it looks like. Even through some tough moments."

Oklahoma is currently a double-digit favorite heading into this weekend's matchup against Nebraska.

ESPN's Football Power Index, meanwhile, gives the Sooners a 75.3 percent chance to leave Memorial Stadium with a victory.

It'll be interesting to see how Nebraska's locker room responds under interim coach Mickey Joseph.

This year's Oklahoma-Nebraska game will be televised on FOX Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET.