Caleb Williams looked nothing like a true freshman in Oklahoma football’s spring game last Saturday.

Technically, Williams should still be in high school. But the five-star recruit graduated high school early, allowing him to enroll early at Oklahoma. In doing so, he got to participate in the Sooners’ 2021 spring practices and game.

Last Saturday was supposed to be Spencer Rattler‘s big day. It was his first-ever spring game as Oklahoma’s starter. But it was Williams who stole the spotlight and shined during the scrimmage.

The new Oklahoma quarterback completed 10 of his 11 throws for 99 yards and a touchdown. He also made an impact on the ground, coming up with 42 yards on five carries. It looks like Williams enjoyed every second of the spring game, especially having fans in attendance.

“First spring game! Thanks for everyone that was apart of me being here in Jan.,” Williams said on Twitter. “Also, thank you to the best fans for coming out and roaring when I walked on the field! That was awesome!”

Take a look. First spring game✅! Thanks for everyone that was apart of me being here in Jan. Also, thank you to the best fans for coming out and roaring when I walked on the field! That was awesome! pic.twitter.com/Do9bJeDS5M — Caleb “Superman” Williams (@CALEBcsw) April 27, 2021 There’s a reason Caleb Williams is a five-star prospect. He looked the part last Saturday. Oklahoma football isn’t in need of a new starting quarterback at the moment, though. Right now, it’s Spencer Rattler’s job. Rattler was dominant down the stretch of the 2020 regular season. He has all the makings of becoming a Heisman finalist this upcoming season. Williams, meanwhile, has an opportunity to study for a year before becoming Rattler’s eventual successor. By the looks of it, Lincoln Riley and the Sooners are in a good situation at the quarterback spot for years to come.