Look: Fans Are Furious With Lincoln Riley’s Decision-Making

If the Oklahoma Sooners are going to mount a comeback and beat Texas, field goals won’t cut it. Lincoln Riley apparently didn’t get the memo.

Trailing 38-20 in the third quarter, Caleb Williams – who replaced Spencer Rattler at quarterback in the first half – got the offense into Texas territory facing a fourth and three.

We’ve seen Riley roll the dice and go for fourth downs plenty of times throughout his head coaching career. He, instead, took his offense off the field and kicked a field goal to make it a 15-point game. It was a very uncharacteristic move by Riley, who didn’t display any trust in his five-star quarterback to pick up the first down.

Fans aren’t happy, to say the least.

Great field goal call for Lincoln Riley. Six more of those in the next 21 minutes and you're in the lead as long as your defense suddenly gets competent — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) October 9, 2021

Boos coming from the stands on that decision by Lincoln Riley to kick the field goal on fourth and three. Sooners are within two scores but can they continue to get stops? Good theater here in Dallas. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) October 9, 2021

If Lincoln Riley kicks this field goal I'm going to lose my mind — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) October 9, 2021

Not going to win this by kicking field goals inside the 15, Riley — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) October 9, 2021

Field goal? Lol Riley is so bad. — Matt (@MattDM1234) October 9, 2021

To make matters worse, the Texas offense drove right down the field on the following possession and tacked on a field goal to build the lead back to 18.

The Sooners will have no chance at mounting a comeback with field goals. Plus, the Oklahoma defense hasn’t been able to stop the Texas offense at any point this afternoon. So why is Riley going with field goals?

It’s clear the Oklahoma head coach doesn’t fully trust Caleb Williams just yet. He wants the points. We don’t necessarily blame him, but it’s pretty inexcusable in a game like this where field goals won’t make much of a difference.

Oklahoma currently finds itself in a 41-23 hole late in the third quarter.