Look: Kyler Murray Reacts To Oklahoma Quarterback Transfer

Oklahoma has become a development factory for transfer quarterbacks. Former UCF star Dillon Gabriel is the latest to join the fold.

Baker Mayfield began his career at Texas Tech, transferred to Oklahoma and won the Heisman. Kyler Murray started out at Texas A&M, transferred to Oklahoma and won the Heisman. Both went on to be No. 1 overall picks in their respective draft classes. And don’t forget about Jalen Hurts who was at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma, became a Heisman finalist and is now the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

There’s no doubt Lincoln Riley played a big factor in each quarterback’s development, but so did Oklahoma as a whole. And once 2021 starting quarterback Caleb Williams entered the transfer portal on Monday, Gabriel – the UCF transfer – couldn’t help but flip his transfer commitment from UCLA to Oklahoma.

Murray thinks Gabriel made the right choice. The Cardinals quarterback can’t wait to see what Gabriel’s able to do with the Sooners.

A privilege to play the position at OU…Embrace it & let’s get it.🥋 https://t.co/j5YpfTqiwT — Kyler Murray (@K1) January 4, 2022

Dillon Gabriel is one of the most electric quarterbacks in all of college football. He should shine in Norman, regardless of who his head coach is.

Gabriel completed over 60 percent of his passes for 8,041 yards and 7o touchdowns with 14 picks during his three years at UCF. He’s also picked up 372 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Gabriel could be a darkhorse to win the Heisman with the Oklahoma Sooners next season.