Look: Lincoln Riley’s Reaction To Texas’ Loss Is Going Viral

Texas suffered the second-biggest 2021 NCAA Tournament upset loss on Saturday night, as the No. 3-seeded Longhorns went down.

The loss by Texas – which fell to No. 14 seed Abilene Christian – came a day after No. 2 seed Ohio State fell in the opening round to Oral Roberts.

“A lot of tears in the locker room right now. A lot of guys extremely upset with the way the game ended. We have to go home now. Really disappointed, everybody is. I told our guys…I thought coming into this tournament…the way that they handled the things thrown our way all year long. A lot of thing that could’ve made people crack or quit…they stayed together. Tonight, we didn’t play our best and Abilene Christian deserves the credit,” head coach Shaka Smart said.

Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley seemed to enjoy the game.

The Longhorns’ rival took to Twitter immediately following the loss by the Big 12 program.

Congrats @CoachGoldingACU on a great win…big win on the big stage! — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) March 21, 2021

Texas fans probably won’t appreciate that tweet, but hey, it’s a rivalry.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, knocked off Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The Sooners will face No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the second round on Monday.