Look: Oklahoma Baseball Has A Special Guest In Attendance Today

A special guest attended Oklahoma baseball’s game against Texas Tech on Saturday.

Kyler Murray was in attendance to check out the Sooners take on the Red Raiders this afternoon. The now NFL quarterback spent two years playing for the Oklahoma baseball team, splitting time with football in the process.

In his first college baseball season, Murray struggle both at the plate and in the outfield. But he bounced back with a phenomenal second season, coming up with a .296 batting average with 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases. The Oakland A’s took Murray in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Murray, of course, chose football instead. He won the Heisman during his time at Oklahoma and was then the first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s now a star quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray still remains in touch with Oklahoma baseball, though. Take a look.

It’s fun to imagine where Kyler Murray would be today if he had stuck with baseball. Perhaps he’ll try and become a two-sport star later on in his career.

The Sooners have had immense success with quarterbacks these past few years. In order, Oklahoma’s past few quarterback include Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts and then Murray. This upcoming season, the Sooners will have rising star Spencer Rattler under center.

Murray’s the only former two-sport star of the bunch, though. He still clearly has a great love for the game of baseball.