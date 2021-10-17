Look: Oklahoma Crowd’s Reaction To Caleb Williams Going Viral

You’re not going to believe how loud the Oklahoma crowd was when Caleb Williams was announced as the Sooners’ starting quarterback tonight.

It’s been a weird week in Norman, to say the least. The Sooners pulled off a remarkable comeback to beat Texas last Saturday. Williams was the biggest reason why. Lincoln Riley benched Spencer Rattler in the second quarter and played his five-star backup the rest of the game.

The move was obviously a passing of the torch. Riley refused to answer questions surrounding his quarterback situation leading up to Saturday’s Oklahoma-TCU game, though. He even shut down media availability after reporters from the OU student newspaper spotted from a public building Williams getting first-team reps in practice.

The long-awaited quarterback decision was finally made on Saturday night when the stadium crew announced Williams as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback. The Sooners’ crowd erupted as if OU had just scored a game-winning touchdown.

Even ESPN’s Holly Rowe highlighted the raucous crowd reaction during the TCU-Oklahoma broadcast on ABC. Take a look.

Listen to Oklahoma's crowd when they find out Caleb Williams is starting. pic.twitter.com/DVK3LSfGUF — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 16, 2021

That might be one of the loudest crowd reactions in college football this season. Well done, Oklahoma fans.

Sooners fans have been calling for Lincoln Riley to start Caleb Williams over Spencer Rattler for several weeks now. Some even chanted “we want Caleb” in recent weeks. They got their wish.

With Williams under center, Oklahoma finally looks like the Oklahoma we expected to see.

Catch Williams’ first start of his collegiate career right now on ABC. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler are on the call.