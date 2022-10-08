Look: Oklahoma Fans Are Not Having Fun Today

NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 12: Oklahoma Sooners fans cheer on their team against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half on November 12, 2005 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 36-30. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Oklahoma fans will want this year's Red River Showdown wiped from their memories.

Texas has dismantled Oklahoma this afternoon. As of right now, the Longhorns lead 49-0 over the Sooners.

Quinn Ewers has been sensational for Texas this Saturday, completing 21-of-31 pass attempts for 289 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Bijan Robinson has also been great, rushing for 130 yards and two scores.

During the third quarter of action, ABC's camera crew caught some Oklahoma fans looking very upset about the score - and honestly, we can't blame them.

Here's the photo from today's Oklahoma-Texas game that's going viral:

This afternoon's performance from the Sooners is really embarrassing, especially since they're coming off back-to-back losses to Kansas State and TCU.

Oklahoma will have to go back to the drawing board before next Saturday's matchup against Kansas.

Texas, meanwhile, will get to enjoy bragging rights until next year's Red River Showdown.