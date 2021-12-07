Look: Oklahoma Football Commit Trolls Texas With ‘Horns Down’

Last week, four-star Oklahoma football offensive line commitment Jake Taylor wanted to let Sooner fans know he is solid in his pledge.

What better way to do that than by trolling Texas? Taylor posted a picture of himself after a recent in-home visit with OU great and current running backs coach DeMarco Murray.

In the photo, Taylor is throwing up the “horns down” gesture.

“Just wanted to say thank you for all of the birthday wishes yesterday,” Taylor wrote. “It ended with a great night with @DeMarcoMurray. I told him that I am still, and always will be 100% committed to The University of Oklahoma.”

Just wanted to say thank you for all of the birthday wishes yesterday. It ended with a great night with @DeMarcoMurray. I told him that I am still, and always will be 100% committed to The University of Oklahoma. #ChampU22 -BOOMER MOTHER F**KING SOONER pic.twitter.com/Kg3gYzUsQs — Jake Taylor (@JakeTaylor_79) December 3, 2021

Taylor is one of six four-stars committed to Oklahoma in the 2022 class. He originally chose OU over Notre Dame, Alabama and others.

Taylor will play next season for new Sooners coach Brent Venables, who was hired away from Clemson on Sunday.