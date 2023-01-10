Look: Oklahoma Makes Notable Coaching Decision

NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 07: A general view of the stadium during the Iowa State game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Iowa State defeated Oklahoma 38-31. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Oklahoma football has officially added a staff member from a fellow Big 12 program.

On Tuesday, the Sooners announced the hiring of Texas Tech wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones. Jones will fill both of those roles at Oklahoma as well.

A Texas native, Jones spent this past season with the Red Raiders after three years as the wide receivers coach at Kansas. Prior to joining the Jayhawks, Jones completed his first stint at Texas Tech, serving as the program's Director of Player Development in 2015 and its outside receivers coach from 2016-18.

A former quarterback at Texas Tech and North Texas in the 1990s, Jones coached high school football in the Lone Star State from 2001-14. He was an assistant coach for three different schools from 2001-11 before a three-year run as the head coach of South Oak Cliff High School from 2012-14.

Jones posted a 30-8 overall record as a high school head coach.

In its first season under new head coach Brent Venables, Oklahoma went 6-7 in 2022, finishing the year with a loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

It was the program's first losing season since 1998, so the pressure will be on Venables to lead his team to a big jump next fall.