Look: Oklahoma Player Proposed To Girlfriend After Rivalry Win

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 24: Punter Michael Turk #37 of the Oklahoma Sooners kicks the ball away for 48-yards against the Kansas State Wildcats in the third quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Kansas State won 41-34. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Oklahoma punter Michael Turk had a night to remember on Saturday.

First, his team beat its archrival Oklahoma State 28-13 to clinch bowl eligibility. During the game, Turk punted 11 times, the most attempts by a Sooner in 21 years, averaging 49.0 yards per kick and booting four punts 50 yards or longer.

After the game, Turk proposed to his girlfriend, OU softball All-American Grace Lyons, and she said yes.

“I’ve been planning that for a few weeks now,” Turk told reporters late Saturday night, via The Tulsa World. “I'm so thankful to know Grace and to have met her at OU. I get to marry the woman of my dreams and that's by the grace of God, for sure."

Sarah Phipps of The Oklahoman captured some tremendous shots of the big moment.

We forgot to mention too that Turk was honored on Senior Night before the game. What an evening for the Arizona transfer.

Here's some additional video of the proposal.

Congrats to Michael and Grace!