Look: Oklahoma Softball Team Going Viral On Thursday

Oklahoma's softball team sent a message to rest of the country this Thursday with its performance against Northwestern.

Heading into the bottom of the third inning, Oklahoma trailed 1-0 to Northwestern. However, it didn't take long for Patty Gasso's squad to run up the score.

After Jana Johns had an RBI single to tie up the score, Tiare Jennings hit a grand slam to completely swing momentum in the Sooners' favor.

The fun didn't stop there for Oklahoma. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Johns hit a grand slam of her own to give the Sooners a commanding 13-1 lead.

It's not very often you see a grand slam in the College World Series, let alone two of them in the same game.

Here's the grand slam from Johns that broke things open:

All the Sooners have to do now is avoid a historic collapse and they'll be just fine.

Coverage of this game between Oklahoma and Northwestern is on ESPN.