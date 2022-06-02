Look: Oklahoma Softball Team Going Viral On Thursday
Oklahoma's softball team sent a message to rest of the country this Thursday with its performance against Northwestern.
Heading into the bottom of the third inning, Oklahoma trailed 1-0 to Northwestern. However, it didn't take long for Patty Gasso's squad to run up the score.
After Jana Johns had an RBI single to tie up the score, Tiare Jennings hit a grand slam to completely swing momentum in the Sooners' favor.
The fun didn't stop there for Oklahoma. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Johns hit a grand slam of her own to give the Sooners a commanding 13-1 lead.
It's not very often you see a grand slam in the College World Series, let alone two of them in the same game.
Here's the grand slam from Johns that broke things open:
All the Sooners have to do now is avoid a historic collapse and they'll be just fine.
Coverage of this game between Oklahoma and Northwestern is on ESPN.