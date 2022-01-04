Look: Oklahoma’s Offense Is Losing A Ton Heading Into 2022

Losing a head coach like Lincoln Riley will have a substantial impact. He’s not the only one Oklahoma will be replacing in 2022, though.

Riley’s departure to USC has caused a ripple effect throughout the rest of the Oklahoma football program. And that’s despite the Sooners best efforts to keep most of the key roster intact by bringing in Bob Stoops to serve as interim head coach, hiring a proven coordinator in Brent Venables and winning the Alamo Bowl over Oregon in convincing fashion.

Oklahoma’s offense, in particular, will have to replace a ton of talent in 2022. Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner transferred to South Carolina. Caleb Williams is in the portal at the time of writing and it doesn’t look like he’ll return to Norman.

In addition, four receivers including Jadon Hasselwood, Jeremiah Hall, Mario Williams and Mike Woods have either declared for the draft, transferred or intend to transfer.

Venables has plenty of work to do in his first year as head coach.

The good news is Brent Venables already scored his 2022 quarterback.

UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel initially announced he’d be playing for the UCLA Bruins in 2022. He had a change of heart just hours later when Caleb Williams entered the portal. Gabriel pounced on the opportunity and flipped his transfer commitment to Oklahoma.

Oklahoma has its 2022 quarterback. It now needs to target a few wide receivers to fill out the Sooners offense ahead of next season.