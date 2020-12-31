Look: Spencer Rattler Trolls Florida After The Cotton Bowl

Some of Florida’s players seemed to downplay the matchup with Oklahoma ahead of Wednesday night’s Cotton Bowl Classic.

Florida entered the New Year’s Six bowl game coming off a close SEC Championship Game loss to No. 1 Alabama. Clearly, the Gators – even shorthanded – were pretty confident.

“I think this is more about what we want to put on film, what we want to put on tape, going out and just showing what the Florida Gators can do, showing that Oklahoma is a good match up but they’re not on our level. They’re not SEC. They’re not the Florida Gators. So we should put on a good show,” Florida linebacker James Houston said.

What happened on the field was a blowout.

Oklahoma dominated Florida, 55-20, for the first New Year’s Six bowl win of the season.

Following the game, Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler trolled the Gators.

“It was a good matchup,” Rattler tweeted.

Well played, Spencer.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen, meanwhile, also downplayed the significance of the game, noting how many players the Gators were missing.

“The last game the 2020 team played was 11 days ago,” the Gators’ head coach said.

Florida sure likes to do a lot of talking for a program that hasn’t contended for a national championship in a long time.