Look: Spencer Rattler’s Reaction To Caleb Williams TD Is Going Viral

Spencer Rattler’s infamous ego was on full display against Texas on Saturday afternoon.

The Oklahoma quarterback got off to a disastrous start against the Longhorns and found himself in a 28-7 hole in the first quarter. Lincoln Riley knew his team needed a spark. That’s when he brought in another one of his five-star quarterbacks, Caleb Williams.

On fourth and short early in the second quarter, Williams took the field and ran a quarterback power. He made a few defenders miss at the line of scrimmage, got to the second level of the defense and outran nearby defenders for an electric 66-yard rushing touchdown to make it a 28-14 play.

The play itself garnered a raucous cheer from fans. Oklahoma players were hyped, too. Well, except for Rattler. He didn’t even celebrate or high-five his teammate.

Spencer Rattler after Caleb Williams’ 66-yard TD 👀 pic.twitter.com/artEbEKvNw — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 9, 2021

That’s about as bad as it gets. And it’s a big reason why Spencer Rattler is one of the most unlikeable players in college football this season.

Everyone associated with the University of Oklahoma was hyped following Williams’ run. You could see what it meant to Williams’ teammates, as well. Rattler didn’t even care, though. He was worried about his job instead of the team.

It’s probably only a matter of time before Lincoln Riley moves on from Rattler and moves ahead with Williams. He might want to do so in a hurry. Rattler just coughed up the ball for a second time which led to another Texas touchdown.

Will Williams start the second half for the Sooners? Stay tuned.