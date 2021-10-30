Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play.

Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass.

Fields returned the ball for a lengthy gain before he was pushed out of bounds. Unfortunately, his momentum carried him right into the cheerleading squad on the sideline and he couldn’t slow down.

Fields attempted to evade the cheerleaders, but eventually made contact with one who went tumbling to the ground. The rest of her teammates could only watch as the cheerleader went down.

Here’s video of the play.

Hopefully the cheerleader was able to pop right back up after taking the hit. It could have been much worse if she wasn’t ready for it, but it looked like she braced her fall.

As for the actual game, the Sooners have dominated from the opening whistle. Star quarterback Caleb Williams has nearly 270 passing yards and four passing touchdowns and it’s not even halftime yet.

Oklahoma owns a 28-7 lead in what looks like it will continue to be a massive blowout. Sooners fans have to be happy after the team struggled with Kansas last weekend before pulling away.

Next weekend gets a little trickier, though. Oklahoma travels to Baylor for what could be a top-10 matchup.