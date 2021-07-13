Nation’s No. 2-Ranked, 5-Star QB Makes Huge Recruiting Announcement

Los Alamitos, Calif. quarterback Malachi Nelson is a five-star player in the class of 2023.

247Sports has him rated No. 2 among all QBs in the class. He’s the No. 5 overall player and the top recruit out of California.

Naturally, the big dogs in the sports are heavily after Nelson. On Sunday, he released a new Top 7 schools list, which reflects just how stacked his options are. A true national recruit, he’s still considering teams from just about every corner of the country. He also revealed his impending commitment date.

The Californian quarterback has one local school involved, in USC. The Trojans are joined by Florida State in the ACC, Ohio State in the Big Ten, Oklahoma in the Big 12, and SEC powers Alabama and LSU. Notre Dame rounds out the list.

One school appears to stand out above the rest for most of the recruiting experts out there. 11 people at 247Sports have logged their predictions for Nelson, and all 11 believe he’ll be the next superstar quarterback to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma.

The Sooners currently have one of the sport’s most exciting young signal callers in Spencer Rattler entering his second year as starter. Five-star, top-ranked 2021 quarterback Caleb Williams joins the Sooners in the 2021 class, and the team added Penn State transfer Micah Bowens in the transfer market at the position.

Lincoln Riley’s never had an issue keeping the quarterback room stacked, and that could continue in a few days. Malachi Nelson is scheduled to announce his commitment on Sunday, July 18.