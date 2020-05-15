Mario Williams, No. 4 WR In 2021 Class, Announces Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners picked up one of the most electric receivers in the 2021 cycle on Friday. Four-star WR Mario Williams is heading to Norman next year.

The electric 5-foot-10, 165-pound Williams puts a whole lot of stress on opposing defensive coordinators and is a perfect fit for the Sooners’ offense. As a junior, the Florida native averaged nearly 30 yards per reception, catching 27 passes for 795 yards and nine touchdowns. Williams is a major threat in the open field.

Williams chose Oklahoma over other elite programs including Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU. The Sooners’ recent success in developing receivers was a major pull for the Florida native.

“I would like to thank every school who has seen potential in me ans shown interest in me through this recruiting process,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “All that being said, I would like to officially announce that I will be committing to The University of OKLAHOMA.”

Williams is nearly a five-star prospect. The electric slot receiver ranks as the No. 4 WR and 40th overall prospect, per the 247Sports Composite Score. ESPN’s recruiting service is highest on the Florida native, ranking him the top receiver in the 2021 cycle.

Williams will likely thrive in the Sooners’ offense. He’s most dangerous in space with an elite ability to make people miss and pick up major yardage after the catch. Oklahoma’s offense will find plenty of ways to get him the ball in coming years.

The Sooners’ 2021 class is starting to come together with Williams in the mix.