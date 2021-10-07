Mark May Releases Score Prediction For Oklahoma vs. Texas

This Saturday, Oklahoma and Texas will renew their heated rivalry in a showdown at the Cotton Bowl.

The sixth-ranked Sooners haven’t looked like the juggernaut most were expecting ahead of the 2021 season. Four of their wins ended in one-score games. And there’s no doubt Texas will be their toughest test yet.

The Longhorns haven’t had a smooth ride up to this point in the season either, though. Most recently, Texas barely escaped TCU in a 32-27 thriller.

The Sooners and Longhorns will meet at the Cotton Bowl this coming Saturday. Former ESPN college football analyst Mark May likes No. 21 Texas to pull off the upset of No. 6 Oklahoma.

“#Oklahoma @ #Texas: @TexasFootball is playing at a high level right now,” May said on Twitter. “@OU_Football hasn’t been hitting on all cylinders yet, their O-line is still in question. I like the upset, Texas wins 37-33.”

A simple eye test of the Oklahoma Sooners tells you Mark May is right. The Sooners just don’t look the part. They still have plenty of time to change the narrative surrounding them. Perhaps a big win over Texas would do the trick.

The Longhorns, meanwhile, would love nothing more than to get a win over the Sooners in Steve Sarkisian’s first season. That alone could set a narrative surrounding a potential longtime coaching battle between Sarkisian and Lincoln Riley.

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns clash at the Cotton Bowl this Saturday at noon ET on FOX.