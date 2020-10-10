Mark May Reveals His Prediction For Oklahoma vs. Texas

We’re only an hour away from kickoff between Oklahoma and Texas. With the Red River Showdown just about ready to begin, Mark May revealed his prediction for the game.

Oklahoma and Texas are both coming off disappointing losses. The Sooners fell short to the Cyclones on the road, meanwhile the Longhorns had a late fumble against the Horned Frogs at home to seal their fate.

Neither program has looked sharp through the first few weeks of the 2020 season, but May is going to ride with the Sooners simply because he trusts their coaching staff.

“I think Oklahoma is going to win this game and the reason why is because I like Lincoln Riley better as a play-caller. That Texas defense is a little banged up at the linebacker position too. Spencer Rattler, he’s been good and he’s been bad, but I think he’s going to be good in this game because he’s getting a little bit better each week.”

Both @TexasFootball & @OU_Football are struggling to find their identities.. this game will come down to the wire as it usually does. I like Oklahoma to win, giving the 2PTS. #BeatTexas #BeatOU Pick for free on @TheCrowdsLine! To hear more on the game: https://t.co/hAvyVTC8aJ — Mark May (@mark_may) October 10, 2020

Lou Holtz, on the other hand, is picking Texas to defeat Oklahoma. The former head coach likes what he’s been seeing from Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

It’s worth noting that Oklahoma will be without starting running back Seth McGowan. Riley only has two scholarship tailbacks on his roster for today’s game in Marcus Major and TJ Pledger.

Who do you got for this year’s Red River Showdown, Oklahoma or Texas?