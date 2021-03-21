Ex-Teammate Charged In Death Of Former College Football Player

An ex-high school football teammate has reportedly been charged in the fatal shooting of a former college football player.

Former Oklahoma Sooners pass rusher Marquis Anderson was reportedly killed in a shooting in Texas on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Anderson, 28, reportedly died following a single gunshot wound.

According to a report, former high school teammate Matt Goetz has been charged in the shooting. Goetz signed with Texas Tech out of high school and played for Mike Leach at Washington State.

“Goetz told investigators he and Anderson were old friends and that they had been drinking,” KSAT reported. “He didn’t go into detail about what happened, though. Witnesses described hearing a single gunshot and then seeing a man who fit Goetz’s description get out of the Accord’s passenger side, walk to the driver’s side and start screaming.

“Investigators found a pistol on the passenger’s seat and gun residue on Goetz’s hands, according to arrest records.”

Goetz is reportedly facing a manslaughter charge, according to reports.

Our thoughts are with Anderson’s friends and family during this difficult time.