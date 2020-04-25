Mel Kiper Getting Criticized For His Jalen Hurts Comment

The Philadelphia Eagles stunned the rest of the NFL by taking Jalen Hurts with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It’s an odd landing spot due to the fact that Carson Wentz is the team’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Shortly after Roger Goodell announced Philadelphia’s pick, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper hinted at Hurts being “happy” as the team’s backup. To say that comment hasn’t been sitting well with the public would be an understatement.

Kiper has received tons of criticism on social media for his remark, which makes sense because we’ve seen how Hurts is wired. He left Alabama for Oklahoma and proved to everyone that he’s capable of becoming a true pocket-passer.

Since Kiper made that “happy being a backup” remark on ESPN’s broadcast, sports media members and professional athletes have stated their displeasure with him on Twitter.

Mel Kiper says "Jalen Hurts is happy being a backup," which is exactly the opposite of the takeaway I had from Jalen Hurts' time as a backup. He hated being a backup so much that he completely changed his career arc — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 25, 2020

Mel kiper jalen hurts is a winner not a backup. Some guys just win everywhere they go. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 25, 2020

Another remark that viewers weren’t fond of was that analysts compared Hurts to Taysom Hill from the New Orleans Saints during the broadcast.

No one will deny that Hill is a freakish athlete, but he didn’t have nearly the same success at the collegiate level like Hurts did. Two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith chimed in on this pro comparison, saying “Stop saying Jalen Hurts is Taysom Hill. He is a true QB. No disrespect.”

Stop saying Jalen Hurts is Taysom Hill. He is a true QB. No disrespect. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 25, 2020

Hurts has become a beloved figure in the football world because of his hard work and dedication.

Who knows if he’ll ever become a franchise quarterback, but one thing is for sure, he’s not satisfied being a backup.