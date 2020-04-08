Mel Kiper Has Bold Comparison For WR CeeDee Lamb

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is expected to be one of the first two wide receivers off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. is giving Lamb a mouth-watering pro comparison. On Wednesday’s edition of SportsCenter, Kiper spoke glowingly about Lamb, saying he nicknames the former Sooners star “CeeDee YAC” for his ability to get down the field after the catch.

Kiper said that between his speed, his hands and his toughness, he thinks Lamb draws a comparison to All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins. He explained that while neither player has “4.35 speed,” all of their other talents make up for it.

Hopkins is pretty incredible company to be in, especially for a receiver who hasn’t played an NFL down yet. The Cardinals wide receiver is coming off his third straight All-Pro selection and his fourth Pro Bowl.

Hopkins is by nearly all accounts among the best – if not the best – receivers in the NFL.

Via 247Sports:

“…CeeDee Lamb doesn’t have 4.35 speed. Neither does Deandre Hopkins. He’s in that 4.5 to 4.57 range. But on the field, you don’t want to deal with him if you’re a cornerback because he brings the physicality.”

While one could accuse Lamb’s stellar production at Oklahoma to be a by-product of Lincoln Riley’s incredible offense, the numbers are still a sight to behold.

Last season he caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards (21.4 yards/catch) and had 14 receiving touchdowns.

Suffice it to say, when he gets the ball, Lamb knows exactly where to go with it: Right up field.

Which NFL comparison do you think best applies to CeeDee Lamb?