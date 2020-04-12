Mel Kiper Identifies Notable ‘Hot Name’ On NFL Draft Boards

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts’ college resume is long, but there has been uncertainty regarded where he’ll get picked in this year’s NFL Draft.

If the latest update from Mel Kiper Jr. is accurate, Hurts won’t have to wait long to hear his name called. After saying last month that Hurts was “a late second [round] or early third” pick, Kiper is now saying he does not expect the dual-threat standout to last past the second round.

In an interview on ESPN Radio this weekend, Kiper said Hurts has been one of the “hot” names on draft boards in the days leading up to the event. The 2020 NFL Draft gets underway next Thursday.

“A lot of good things,” Kiper said, via 247Sports. “You want to talk about hot guys? He’s one … I think Lamar Jackson kind of opened that door. People questioned his passing. People questioned Jalen’s passing. It got better at Oklahoma but still not perfect … He’s not getting out of the second round.”

While Kiper says Hurts is soaring up draft boards, another prominent analyst, NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks, compared the three-time College Football Playoff participant favorably to Dak Prescott.

Bucky Brooks' Top 5 Quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts is Another Version of Dak https://t.co/3VmDO03Iog — 96.9 The Game (@969thegame) April 12, 2020

Hurts put up monster numbers in his lone season for the Sooners after transferring over from Alabama. In 2019, he hit on 69.7 percent of his passes for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns.

At the same time, Hurts also rushed for 1,298 yards and 20 scores. He led OU to the Big 12 title, a CFP berth and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.