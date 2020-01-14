Kyler Murray Has Brutally Honest Comment On National Title Game

We’re minutes away from the National Championship Game between Clemson and LSU. For many players (though not Clemson’s as of late), it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

In his one season as starter at Oklahoma, Kyler Murray accomplished plenty. He won the Heisman Trophy, and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff en route to being the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Murray impressed as a rookie this year for the Arizona Cardinals. This have gone very well for him the last two years.

He isn’t without regrets though.

Minutes before kickoff of tonight’s game, Murray tweeted that not winning a college football National Championship “hurts the most.”

Not winning a National Championship… that hurts the most. Always wanted to play in this game. — Kyler Murray (@K1) January 14, 2020

The 2018 Oklahoma Sooners came two wins short of that ultimate goal for Murray. They clinched the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff, but unfortunately that meant a draw with the powerful Alabama Crimson Tide.

Murray had a nice game individually, throwing for 308 yards and two touchdowns and adding 109 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

A lot of the production came after the game was pretty well in hand. Alabama jumped out to a 31-10 lead by halftime. OU outscored the Crimson Tide 24-14 in the second half, but it never really felt like things were in doubt, and Alabama took home the 45-34 win.

We’re just moments away from kickoff of tonight’s National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson. Buckle up, everyone.

[Kyler Murray]