NFL Analyst Gives Honest Assessment Of QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts might be the most interesting quarterback prospect in the NFL Draft.

Hurts was a Heisman Trophy finalist with Oklahoma, led Alabama to back-to-back national title games, and earned numerous accolades during his four-year college career. But he isn’t widely considered an elite quarterback prospect, and may not even hear his name called in Round 1.

Ahead of Thursday’s draft, NFL analyst Ian Wharton did an entire breakdown of Hurts’ passing chart in 2019. After evaluating his catchable passes thrown, Wharton concluded that while Hurts’ arm isn’t as “deadly” as his Oklahoma predecessors Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, he is a Day 2 prospect.

“Jalen Hurts’ catchable ball chart shows a capable passer who grew throughout his career,” Wharton wrote. “He wasn’t as deadly with his arm as Mayfield or Murray, but the combination of his talents makes him a Day 2 prospect for me.”

Hurts threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns in his one year with the Sooners. He added another 1,298 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Jalen Hurts' catchable ball chart shows a capable passer who grew throughout his career. He wasn't as deadly with his arm as Mayfield or Murray but the combination of his talents makes him a Day 2 prospect for me. pic.twitter.com/tfjCFSuABq — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) April 22, 2020

In NFL.com’s latest sitewide mock draft, only one analyst had Hurts going in the first round.

But other outlets don’t even have Hurts going in the first two rounds.

Where do you think Hurts will end up going in the 2020 NFL Draft?