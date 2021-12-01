The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Matt Rhule, Oklahoma Rumors

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule looks on.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The coaching carousel in college football has been a wild ride to say the least, and that’s with two of top jobs in the country still up for grabs.

Now that Lincoln Riley is USC’s football coach, the pressure is on Oklahoma to find a worthy replacement. In a surprising turn of events, the latest rumors claim that Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is a candidate for the job.

Rhule isn’t the only member of the Panthers being linked to the Oklahoma job. Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who spent time at LSU, is also a potential candidate.

While it’s not official that Oklahoma is making a run at Rhule, the thought of him coaching the Sooners has football fans buzzing on social media.

“This season coming down to Matt Rhule and Joe Brady slap fighting for the Oklahoma job is something I couldn’t have foreseen 3 months ago,” an NFL fan said.

“Matt Rhule is the perfect guy for that job,” another fan said.

Of course, there are some fans who don’t really believe the current rumors.

“They’re not going anywhere, folks,” one fan tweeted. “Don’t get your hopes up.”

Funny enough, Panthers fans are quite eager to get rid of both Brady and Rhule.

Oklahoma fans shouldn’t have to question if Rhule can handle the job. He proved that he can run a Power Five program in the past, leading Baylor to an 11-3 record in his final year with the Bears.

The real question is whether or not Rhule wants to leave the NFL just two years into his seven-year, $60 million contract with the Panthers.

