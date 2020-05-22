There’s so much uncertainty surrounding the 2020 college football season at the moment that it’s tough to tell what will actually happen this fall. Fans obviously want to watch football this year – and who could blame them – but there are also safety guidelines that need to be followed.

With college football teams preparing to hold voluntary workouts in the coming weeks, there is growing optimism that we’ll have football this fall. The bigger issue is determining whether or not fans should be in the stands.

On Thursday, Norman Mayor Breea Clark voiced his concerns with football crowds getting together this fall. Large gatherings are a delight for the coronavirus, which could spread quickly at a stadium that holds thousands of people.

Clark isn’t just worried about having fans at Memorial Stadium, he’s concerned that football games without fans could result in more tailgates. And if Norman banned tailgates for the fall, there’s a strong chance fans will get together at bars – potentially overcrowding places.

Here’s what Clark said about Oklahoma football crowds, via the Oklahoma Daily:

“Having 80,000 people right next to each other is a terrifying concept to me at this time,” Clark said. “And if you didn’t let them in the stadium, what would they do? Tailgate? Then it becomes the city’s problem and that also terrifies me. So if we take away tailgating, what are they going to do, hang out in bars and be in close quarters?”

Norman is getting ready to enter Phase 2 of its reopening process. Eventually, the city will return to normalcy as they go from phase to phase.

Regardless of what schools decide to do this year, there will be criticism and praise from each side of the spectrum.

Since it seems like this situation is changing every minute, we’ll have to wait and see how college football programs will handle crowds in the fall.

