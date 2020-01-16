One of Oklahoma’s top signees of the 2017 recruiting cycle has reportedly entered into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Levi Draper, a four-star linebacker, is opting to leave the Sooners program to find a better fit elsewhere.

Draper struggled to earn playing time during his time with Oklahoma. He had just three total tackles for the 12-2 Sooners this season.

The former 4-star linebacker is a “grad transfer and will have two years of eligibility left,” according to Brandon Dumm of 247Sports.

Breaking: #Sooners sophomore LB Levi Draper is entering the transfer portal. Draper is a grad transfer and will have two years of eligibility left. Draper was a top 100 player in the 2017 class. — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) January 16, 2020

It’s unclear how much interest Draper is bound to garner. But the 6-foot-2, 222-pound linebacker was one of the best recruits in the 2017 class.

Draper was the No. 5 inside linebacker and the No. 118 overall prospect in his recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports Composite score. He was also the second-highest rated prospect in the state of Oklahoma.

Upon his arrival with the Sooners, Draper struggled to carve out playing time. The linebacker redshirted his freshman year.

Draper was primarily a special teams player in 2018 and 2019, playing in 28 games over the two years. He totaled just three tackles during his time with Oklahoma.

After a few years which didn’t go according to plan, the former 4-star linebacker is opting to transfer. It’ll be interesting to see where Draper ends up.