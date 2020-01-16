The Spun

Oklahoma 4-Star Linebacker Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

A close up of an Oklahoma Sooners football helmet.NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 22: An Oklahoma Sooners helmet on the field during warm ups before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks November 22, 2014 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Jayhawks 44-7. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

One of Oklahoma’s top signees of the 2017 recruiting cycle has reportedly entered into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Levi Draper, a four-star linebacker, is opting to leave the Sooners program to find a better fit elsewhere.

Draper struggled to earn playing time during his time with Oklahoma. He had just three total tackles for the 12-2 Sooners this season.

The former 4-star linebacker is a “grad transfer and will have two years of eligibility left,” according to Brandon Dumm of 247Sports.

It’s unclear how much interest Draper is bound to garner. But the 6-foot-2, 222-pound linebacker was one of the best recruits in the 2017 class.

Draper was the No. 5 inside linebacker and the No. 118 overall prospect in his recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports Composite score. He was also the second-highest rated prospect in the state of Oklahoma.

Upon his arrival with the Sooners, Draper struggled to carve out playing time. The linebacker redshirted his freshman year.

Draper was primarily a special teams player in 2018 and 2019, playing in 28 games over the two years. He totaled just three tackles during his time with Oklahoma.

After a few years which didn’t go according to plan, the former 4-star linebacker is opting to transfer. It’ll be interesting to see where Draper ends up.


