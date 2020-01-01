Oklahoma 5-Star QB Recruit Announces Decommitment

The past week has been rough for Oklahoma fans. Just four days after getting torched by the LSU Tigers in the Peach Bowl, the Sooners just lost a top commit.

Brock Vandagriff, the No. 1 QB in the 2021 class, took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to announce his decommitment from Oklahoma.

The five-star quarterback, ranked the No. 8 overall player in the 2021 class by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, isn’t heading to the Big 12 after all.

The Georgia native revealed the distance to Norman is just too much for he and his family.

“These last couple of months have brought to my attention how hard it is going to be for me to attend college so far away from home,” he said.

“I would like to thank Coach Riley, Coach Beamer, Coach Hill and the rest of the football star at Oklahoma for the opportunity. With that being said, I will be decommitting and reopening my recruitment back up.”

It’s a major loss for the Sooners after losing the biggest game of the season. Lincoln Riley and company have dominated the quarterback transfer market, but losing a top quarterback recruit hurts all the same.

Vandagriff also holds offers from programs closer to home like Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.