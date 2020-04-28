Oklahoma 5-Star WR Reportedly Suffers Major Injury

Oklahoma 5-star receiver Jadon Haselwood has reportedly suffered a torn ACL this offseason. The productive freshman will require surgery and a timetable for his return is still unclear.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound receiver joined the Sooners as part of the 2019 class. The 5-star prospect was one of the top prospects in the class, not just at his position, but in the entire country.

Haselwood played in 10 games for the Sooners last season. He caught 19 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown during an impressive freshman campaign. The 6-foot-2 pass-catcher certainly showed plenty of potential last year, but his 2020 season is now up in the air.

Oklahoma is certainly hoping the former 5-star receiver can return this year. Haselwood was poised to be the Sooners’ top receiver, especially after CeeDee Lamb’s departure to the NFL. Joey Helmer of 247Sports confirmed the injury news this week:

“The injury bug has hit the Sooners during this extended absence,” Helmer wrote. “Confirming the news first reported by Rivals.com’s Carey Murdock that wide receiver Jadon Haselwood suffered a knee injury, a source has indeed stated to OUInsider.com that it’s a torn ACL.”

This is a major setback for Oklahoma football.

The Sooners already have the challenge of replacing Jalen Hurts.

They now have to face the possibility Haselwood could be out for the 2020 season.