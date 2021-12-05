Look: Oklahoma AD Meeting With Candidate On Sunday

The search for the next head football head coach at Oklahoma is heating up and one candidate seems to be the clear frontrunner: Clemson defensive coordinator Brett Venables.

Numerous reports on Sunday, the first of which came from ESPN’s Chris Low, indicated that the Sooners and Venable are closing in on a deal that would make him the next head coach in Norman. Nothing is official yet, but a group from the Oklahoma athletic department was scheduled to meet with the Tigers DC in person this afternoon.

A recent photo acquired by TigerNet.com, shows that such a meeting did take a place. In the picture, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione is seen getting out of a vehicle at Venables’ lakehouse.

Take a look:

LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehousehttps://t.co/4EtSV0Q0Cs pic.twitter.com/JdniIpr0jm — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) December 5, 2021

Castiglione clearly wanted to make a splash with the next hire after losing Lincoln Riley to USC just a week ago. Venables would certainly fit that bill and bring in a completely different mindset to Norman.

The Clemson defensive coordinator has been one of the best assistants in college football for the last decade with the Tigers. He turned the ACC program into a defensive powerhouse and could bring some of that same flare to the Sooners.

Venables also has plenty of experience at Oklahoma. His second major assistant job came in Norman when he began as the co-defensive coordinator for the Sooners in 1999. He went on to hold the job outright by 2004 and stayed with the program until 2011.

At this time, no deal has been finalized between Oklahoma and Venables, but it certainly looks like things are moving in that direction. Stay tuned for updates in the coming hours and days, because it seems like an announcement could come at any second.