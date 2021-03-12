Oklahoma AD Responds To Reports Nebraska Wants To Cancel Game

On Friday, college football insider Brett McMurphy dropped a bombshell report regarding this year’s matchup between Nebraska and Oklahoma.

McMurphy is reporting that Nebraska is trying to get out of its September showdown with Oklahoma. That report immediately led to backlash from college football fans, as they’re now questioning Scott Frost’s “no matter who it is or where it is” from last season.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione released a statement this Friday in response to the recent report from McMurphy.

“The Oklahoma-Nebraska football series represents one of the most unique traditional rivalries in college football,” Castiglione said. “It features fierce competition, yet genuine mutual respect between the programs ands fan bases.”

As for the game that’s scheduled for this year, Castiglione doesn’t expect it to get canceled.

“The planning for this game was intentional as we mark the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century. We’ve been looking forward to celebrating these two stories programs and have collaborated on various aspects of what promises to be a special weekend. We fully intend and expect to play the game as it is scheduled.”

There’s still plenty of time between March and September for something to change, but Oklahoma seems intent on playing Nebraska this year.

If the Cornhuskers end up backing out of their game against the Sooners, it would disappoint a lot of fans in Norman.