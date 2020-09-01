Oklahoma Announce PPV Price For Season Opener vs. Missouri State

Oklahoma fans are definitely thrilled that football is almost back, but are they excited enough to the point where they’ll spend a decent chunk of money to watch the season opener on pay-per-view?

That’s the million dollar question that Oklahoma will have answered soon enough – or should we say the $54.99 question.

College football reporter Dave Wilson revealed that Oklahoma’s season opener against Missouri State will cost $54.99 to watch on pay-per-view. This isn’t the first time the Sooners have gone this route, but obviously this stings due to the unfortunate circumstances this year.

Football teams won’t be playing in front of full stadiums this year because of COVID-19. This means more fans will have to watch the game from either a bar/restaurant or their own home.

If fans are that eager to watch the Sooners kick off the regular season at home against the Bears, they’ll have to pay that $54.99 price tag.

More teams around the country are starting to develop their own broadcast networks. They don’t place every game on the streaming site, but they do get at least one exclusive game per season.

Spending $54.99 on a football game does seem like a hefty price. On the other hand, pay-per-view events for the UFC and WWE actually cost more than that.

Oklahoma fans, are you willing to spend the money for the team’s season opener against Missouri State?