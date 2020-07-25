Oklahoma Announces New Date For Season Opener vs. Missouri State

Nearly two weeks ago, a report emerged suggesting the Oklahoma Sooners were toying around with the idea of moving their season-opener.

Oklahoma was set to face off against Missouri State on September 5. Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman, suggested Oklahoma thought about moving the Missouri State game up to August 29.

Well, just under two weeks later, Oklahoma officially announced the news. Athletic director Joe Castiglione announced the decision with a statement via the school’s official site.

“Our original schedule had an open date between the second and third games, so now we will have a span of five weeks to play three games,” he said. “It provides us a more gradual approach to safely manage the conditions of these unprecedented times. We’re thankful to Missouri State for their cooperation during this process and to the NCAA for allowing both teams to start the season a week earlier.”

BOOMER! The 2020 season opener has been moved to Aug. 29, one week earlier than originally scheduled. ⭕️🙌🏈🔙🔜 https://t.co/2RFjLKK0FT pic.twitter.com/YLsysqrwQa — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 25, 2020

By moving the season-opener, Oklahoma now has a bye-week before a massive non-conference game against Tennessee.

That would provide the Sooners with yet another bye. The team’s originally-scheduled bye is already set for September 19, with a game at Army on the docket for September 26.

August 29 is the first day of the 2020 college football season, with a few other games on the docket.

Oklahoma is the heavy favorite to win the Big 12 once again. Lincoln Riley and company are looking for another College Football Playoff appearance as well.

It all starts on August 29.