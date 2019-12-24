Oklahoma radio analyst Merv Johnson was involved in a serious car crash on Sunday afternoon. Johnson was taken to OU Health Sciences Center, where he is currently recovering.

Oklahoma announced the latest update on Johnson’s condition tonight. While the 83-year-old former Sooner assistant spent time in the ICU, he has been moved to a regular room.

“My dad, my sister and our families are very appreciative of all of the thoughts and prayers that have been extended by friends and strangers alike,” said Johnson’s son, Jeff Johnson. “He is in good spirits and is anxious to get home.”

Obviously, Johnson will not travel to Atlanta for Oklahoma’s Peach Bowl matchup against LSU on Saturday in the College Football Playoff.

Update on Sooner Sports Radio Network football analyst Merv Johnson, who was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. ➡️ https://t.co/t7pGZxo0hi pic.twitter.com/tzr38TW1Mw — Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) December 24, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with Johnson and his family as he continues to get well.

Hopefully he makes a speedy and full recovery.