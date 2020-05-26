Oklahoma Announces When Football Activities Can Resume

Over the past few days, a plethora of Power Five programs have announced when football activities can resume this offseason. It took the Oklahoma Sooners a little bit longer to come to a decision, but they’ve finally revealed when the athletic department will reopen.

Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione announced that it will reopen its facilities for voluntary workouts on July 1. This is roughly a month later than Big Ten and SEC programs.

Castiglione released a statement on the school’s decision. He believes the football team will have enough time to prepare for the 2020 season while complying with proper health guidelines.

“As we have planned for the re-opening of our facilities, the health of our student-athletes and staff has been our top priority,” Castiglione said. “It is the principal that has guided every step of our meticulous process. At OU, we are fortunate to have one of the most respected teams of doctors and athletic trainers in the country. We have looked to them for direction in our preparation and protocols. They will continue to play an important tole in the weeks leading up to our opening and beyond.”

Lincoln Riley has been very vocal about this topic, saying “Bringing players back on June 1 is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard.”

Well, it turns out that Riley won’t have to worry about his players working out at school in June.

The Sooners will have to hit the ground running once voluntary workouts begin this summer. Since the offense will have a new quarterback under center, the coaching staff will have to determine if Tanner Mordecai or Spencer Rattler should start.