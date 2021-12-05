Oklahoma Assistant Coach Reportedly Resigned Sunday

Following Lincoln Riley’s departure from Oklahoma, it was only a matter of time before some of his now-former staffers departed as well.

According to Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman, Sooners cornerbacks coach Roy Manning has resigned. He’s been with the team for the last three years.

Manning played linebacker at the University of Michigan from 2000 to 2004 and played three NFL seasons before going into coaching. Over the past decade he’s coached different positions on both sides of the ball.

Manning coached linebackers and cornerbacks at his alma mater, running backs at Cincinnati and linebackers at Washington State and UCLA. He also served as UCLA’s special teams coordinator in 2018 before joining the Sooners.

I’m told Roy Manning resigned from #Sooners staff. We’ll see how many of the others ultimately remain on staff — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) December 5, 2021

Roy Manning is among the first of the Oklahoma assistant coaches to have resigned. But it’s highly unlikely that he’ll be the last.

Oklahoma are still searching for their next head coach though are reportedly zeroing in on Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Regardless of who it is, their candidate will certainly want a staff made up of his own people.

Big changes don’t usually come as quickly for Oklahoma as they did last weekend. The transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley in 2017 was practically seamless. That might not be the case this time around.

Are there any coaches at Oklahoma you can envision staying with the team under their next head coach?