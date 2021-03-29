2 Big Names Continue To Be Mentioned For Oklahoma Job

There are a number of high-major college basketball coaching jobs open at the moment, including Oklahoma.

The Sooners are looking to replace Lon Kruger, who retired from coaching last week after more than four decades on the sideline. Last week, longtime college basketball insider Andy Katz suggested Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon and Oregon head coach Dana Altman as potential targets for OU.

“Will be interesting to see if @OU_MBBall goes after @TerrapinHoops Mark Turgeon or @OregonMBB Dana Altman and if so whether or not the Sooners could get either one of them,” Katz tweeted.

Tonight, Katz again addressed the coaching carousel and again mentioned Altman and Turgeon as possible fits in Norman.

“Top coaching decisions? Will UT AD Chris Del Conte get into bidding war with TTU AD Kirby Hocutt for @CoachBeardTTU? Does Joe Castiglione go after Dana Altman, Mark Turgeon or TBD for @OU_MBBall? Does DePaul AD DeWayne Peevy try to get Porter Moser or Damon Stoudamire or TBD?” Katz wrote.

Altman is a Nebraska native who has coached at Kansas State and Creighton, so geographically he could fit in at OU. However, Altman has built quite the program at Oregon, and he might feel comfortable staying put.

Turgeon, a Kansas alum and former head coach at Wichita State and Texas A&M, might be more open to leaving his current gig. After 10 years and one Sweet 16 at Maryland, Turgeon’s job security isn’t exactly ironclad.

Oklahoma could provide the type of fresh start he and the Terrapins probably need at this point.