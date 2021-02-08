Oklahoma Basketball Program Releases Statement On Lew Hill

Former Oklahoma basketball assistant and UT Rio Grande Valley head coach Lew Hill passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. He was just 55 years old.

The Oklahoma basketball program released a heartfelt statement following Hill’s passing on Sunday.

“Our world has lost a special person with the passing of Lew Hill,” the statement reads. “A terrific basketball coach and a much better husband, father and friend. Lew represented the best of all we could want in our leaders and anyone working with young people in any walk. All who knew Lew are comforted by the many wonderful and loving memories.”

Take a look at Oklahoma’s full statement on Hill below.

"Lew represented the best of all we could want in our leaders and anyone working with young people in any walk." Statement from @LonKruger on the tragic passing of Lew Hill. pic.twitter.com/lz6zYG1o5H — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 8, 2021

The entire basketball community is mourning the loss of Lew Hill. He was regarded not only as a terrific basketball coach, but impactful husband and father. He will be sorely missed.

Hill was an assistant under head coach Lon Kruger for five years. He then became head coach at UT Rio Grande Valley in 2016, where he’s been ever since.

Hill leaves an impactful legacy behind. Many college hoops programs and players have sent heartfelt messages to Hill’s family and players over the past 24 hours. Oklahoma basketball is the latest to participate in the tributes.

The former college basketball head coach’s cause of death is still unknown. All that’s been reported so far is Hill passed away in his sleep.