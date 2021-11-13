Oklahoma, Baylor Fans Not Happy With FOX’s Broadcast Today

The Spun

The swollen Brazos River runs just behind the playing field before the Iowa State Cyclones take on the Baylor football program at McLane Stadium.

Oklahoma and Baylor fans were furious with the FOX broadcasting team on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 8 Sooners met the 13th-ranked Bears in Waco on Saturday afternoon. The top-15 showdown received the spotlight on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff.

You’d think FOX would dedicated its best and brightest to work its biggest game of the day. However, the network made a number of frustratingly embarrassing errors during the Big 12 showdown.

During a punt late in the third quarter, FOX cut to a commercial for several seconds before switching back to the game.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time FOX has made errors like this during the college football season.

Fans deserve better.

“FOX going to a commercial during the punt return of an 11 AM game is exactly why Oklahoma is heading to the SEC,” one fan said.

“FOX is so gung-ho to get to commercial breaks that they interrupted an active play to air a commercial that they had played last on the previous break,” another added. “Then, they played the same commercial when they went to their actual break. Their coverage is a clown show.”

“Nothing more classic than Fox cutting to commercial in the middle of a play,” said a fan.

FOX is way too big a sports network to be making errors on broadcast. Leave that to the amateurs.

No. 13 Baylor leads No. 8 Oklahoma 17-7 late in the fourth quarter. Catch the action on FOX.

