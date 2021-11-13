Oklahoma, Baylor Fans Not Happy With FOX’s Broadcast Today

Oklahoma and Baylor fans were furious with the FOX broadcasting team on Saturday afternoon.
The No. 8 Sooners met the 13th-ranked Bears in Waco on Saturday afternoon. The top-15 showdown received the spotlight on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff.
You’d think FOX would dedicated its best and brightest to work its biggest game of the day. However, the network made a number of frustratingly embarrassing errors during the Big 12 showdown.
During a punt late in the third quarter, FOX cut to a commercial for several seconds before switching back to the game.
is there anything the metaverse can't screw up pic.twitter.com/p0o8ixNvB8
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 13, 2021
Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time FOX has made errors like this during the college football season.
Fans deserve better.
“FOX going to a commercial during the punt return of an 11 AM game is exactly why Oklahoma is heading to the SEC,” one fan said.
“FOX is so gung-ho to get to commercial breaks that they interrupted an active play to air a commercial that they had played last on the previous break,” another added. “Then, they played the same commercial when they went to their actual break. Their coverage is a clown show.”
“Nothing more classic than Fox cutting to commercial in the middle of a play,” said a fan.
FOX is way too big a sports network to be making errors on broadcast. Leave that to the amateurs.
No. 13 Baylor leads No. 8 Oklahoma 17-7 late in the fourth quarter. Catch the action on FOX.