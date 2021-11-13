Oklahoma, Baylor Fans Not Happy With FOX’s Broadcast Today

Oklahoma and Baylor fans were furious with the FOX broadcasting team on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 8 Sooners met the 13th-ranked Bears in Waco on Saturday afternoon. The top-15 showdown received the spotlight on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff.

You’d think FOX would dedicated its best and brightest to work its biggest game of the day. However, the network made a number of frustratingly embarrassing errors during the Big 12 showdown.

During a punt late in the third quarter, FOX cut to a commercial for several seconds before switching back to the game.

is there anything the metaverse can't screw up pic.twitter.com/p0o8ixNvB8 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 13, 2021

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time FOX has made errors like this during the college football season.

Fans deserve better.