Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams Reacts To Lincoln Riley’s Departure

The story of college football’s rivalry weekend didn’t come during the action on the field, but rather in the aftermath of Saturday’s games. Reports revealed that Lincoln Riley would depart Oklahoma to take over as the new head coach at USC.

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel first broke the news on Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the Sooners fell to Oklahoma State in yet another thrilling edition of Bedlam. After the game, Riley firmly denied rumors that he would be headed to LSU at the end of the season.

That proved to be true as the 38-year-old head coach is actually heading to the University of Southern California and the Pac-12.

Once the college football world got over its shock at the situation, many wondered what effect that might have on those that are left behind in Norman after Riley’s departure. Sooners starting quarterback Caleb Williams addressed the situation head on, sharing a tweet of congratulations to his now former head coach on Sunday afternoon.

“I appreciate all the concerns about the situation but I am also happy for Coach Riley, mama Riley, Sloan and Stella for that huge opportunity ahead. That’s all I plan to say right now! #boomer,” Williams wrote on Twitter.

Williams, a five-star recruit that came to Oklahoma to play in Riley’s system, took over the Sooners starting quarterback job part of the way through the 2021 season as Spencer Rattler struggled. The true freshman dual-threat proved to be the better option as he tore through most of Big 12 play for over 2,000 total yards and 24 touchdowns in 10 total games played.

It’s worth wondering if Williams could be on his way out of Norman as well with Riley’s departure. He likely wanted to send out the message of support to his head coach without causing a stir, but the Sooners faithful will surely be wondering what he plans to do now that the man that recruited him is on his way to USC.

Riley’s move to the Pac-12 will carry quite a few repercussions with it and one could be where Williams plays his college ball in 2022. Time will tell if it’s with Oklahoma or somewhere else.