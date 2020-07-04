Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley’s ‘Weekend’ Tweet Is Going Viral

Late Thursday night, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley sent out a tweet that had Sooners fans buzzing.

“Just another weekend….” the head coach said just before the stroke of midnight. Riley’s tweet had fans wondering if it had anything to do with the pending collegiate announcement from No. 1 quarterback recruit Caleb Williams.

The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2021 class is set to announce his commitment later tonight. “There will definitely be some 4th of July fireworks on the recruiting trail this summer as the No. 1 quarterback in the Top247 Caleb Williams says he’ll announce his college decision,” said 247Sports’ insider Steve Wiltfong.

100-percent of 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions have Williams choosing the Sooners. However, Oklahoma has competition from LSU and Maryland, who both have emerged as legitimate threats to “steal” the top recruit.

However, it doesn’t look like Riley is worried about missing out on Williams.

Here’s his message.

Just another weekend…. — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) July 4, 2020

A few fans on Twitter may have misconstrued Riley’s comments – though it’s open for interpretation. Some thought he was taking away from this weekend being the Fourth of July.

Obviously it’s impossible to know his intent, but Riley generally keeps his social media feed about the Oklahoma football program.

Regardless, Sooners fans will be waiting to hear Caleb Williams announce his college decision later tonight.

Will it be Oklahoma or will one of LSU or Maryland land the top quarterback recruit?