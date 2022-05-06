Oklahoma Confirms Passing Of Former Sooners Player

NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 29: Oklahoma Sooners helmets on the field before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks October 29, 2016 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Jayhawks 56-3. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Sooners football team lost a beloved former player this week as defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin lost his life. Today, the school paid tribute to their former defender.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Oklahoma football program offered condolences to Lampkin's family and loved ones. The Sooners called Lampkin "a supportive teammate and a joy to be around" who was "full of life and spirit."

"The OU Football family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former player Du'Vonta Lampkin. Du'Vonta was full of life and spirit, was a supportive teammate and a joy to be around. Our sincerest thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with his family and loved ones," the school said.

Lampkin lost his life in a shooting that police are investigating as a homicide. He was 25 years old.

Du'Vonta Lampkin made his debut for Oklahoma in 2016 as a redshirt freshman. He had five tackles and two QB hurries in five games.

The following year, Lampkin played 12 games and recorded 23 tackles, five tackles for loss and his first career sack. He left school after the 2017 season and entered the NFL Draft, but went undrafted.

After failing to make the Tennessee Titans final roster, Lampkin tried his hand at other pro teams. He latched on to the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League and was later drafted by the XFL's DC Defenders.

Our hearts go out to Du'Vonta Lampkin's family and loved ones