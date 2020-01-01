Oklahoma Recruiting News Leading To Speculation About Lincoln Riley’s Future

Earlier today, the Oklahoma Sooners learned that five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff will reopen his recruitment. On the surface it doesn’t sound like anything more than your standard decommitment, but it actually might mean changes could be looming in Norman.

Prior to announcing his decommitment, Vandagriff told Sports Illustrated that he would probably leave Oklahoma if Lincoln Riley left.

There isn’t any concrete evidence that Riley is leaving the Sooners this offseason, but there is no doubt that NFL teams are interested in him. The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to him in the past.

Now that Vandagriff is moving on from Oklahoma, there are a bunch of people wondering if he knows something about Riley that others don’t.

Riley leaving Oklahoma for the NFL would cause a massive shift in power in college football. Even though he hasn’t led the program to a national title yet, the Sooners have made the College Football Playoff three-straight seasons.

Losing an elite coach would be a tough blow for the Sooners. As for whichever NFL team would hypothetically sign him, it’d be quite the move.

We’ll continue providing updates on Riley’s future at Oklahoma.