Oklahoma Makes Big Announcement About Plans For Fall

The status of the upcoming college football season is still very up in the air. One thing that most seem to agree on, is that it can’t happen if schools around the country aren’t in session, with people on campus.

College football may be pushed back to an October start, with some sort of shortened season. There is even plenty of discussion around a spring season. Most of the powers that be that have spoken on the issue seem to think fans in the stands are a must, but that obviously remains to be seen.

One major college football power is planning for on-campus classes in the fall. Oklahoma just put out a letter from interim school president Joseph Harroz, Jr., outlining the plan as of now. It follows up a similar announcement from Texas earlier in the week.

“After careful deliberation, our intention is to return to in-person educational operations on all three campuses by this fall, offering traditional instruction and residential life,” Harroz writes. “We are doing everything we can to make that realistic and safe.”

There are no guarantees, of course. If states and individuals aren’t careful, many fear second, or even third spikes of the virus around the country. Harroz addresses those concerns as well.

We are prepared to adapt instructional and housing models as appropriate to protect our community and still offer the life-changing in-person OU experience. Flexibility will be a guiding principle as we navigate the coming months, and we will ensure that our students, faculty, and staff are presented with appropriate options to return to our campuses, keeping their safety top of mind. While we cannot eliminate all risk, we will mitigate it in every reasonable way we can. We are fortunate to benefit from the expertise of our own public health and infectious diseases experts, and we are consulting daily with our subject-matter scientists and physicians. Safety precautions will be at the forefront of all campus operations, from the classrooms to the residence halls. Those measures include adapting class schedules, utilizing larger classrooms for the practice of greater social distancing, enabling the widespread use of masks and other PPE, increasing on-campus testing, and providing enhanced cleaning throughout all of our campuses. Over the coming weeks, we will work tirelessly to identify the best ways to create the safest possible environment for our campus communities, and we will share the elements of our plan as they continue to be refined.

College football and athletics are not specifically mentioned, and present even bigger challenges given 100,000 person stadiums and even just 100+ person teams in close quarters. Still, it is a big step, if Oklahoma can safely take it, and other schools follow suit.

Earlier in the week, Texas’ president Greg Fenves had a similar letter, stating that fall semester will occur as scheduled, though it could take place online if need be. He says a final decision will come at the end of June.

Things like this change by the week, if not the day, so we’ll continue to bring updates as we get them.

