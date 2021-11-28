Oklahoma Fans Are Furious Over Missed Pass Interference Call

Bedlam was absolute chaos, as expected. However, a missed pass interference call is all Oklahoma fans are talking about.

The Sooners had several opportunities to get the ball in the end-zone to take a late lead on Oklahoma State on Saturday night. None proved successful and the Cowboys escaped with a 37-33 victory.

Oklahoma fans are still fuming over what appeared to be a crucial missed pass interference call late in the fourth quarter.

Take a look.

That looks like textbook pass interference to us.

The Oklahoma State defender clearly uses illegal touching to prevent the OU receiver from catching the ball. We’re not sure how the refs missed this one.

That’s not the reason the Sooners lost Saturday night’s game, though. They had complete control of the game until a muffed punt in the third quarter led to an Oklahoma State touchdown. It was pretty much all downhill from there.

Now, Oklahoma won’t have a chance to win the Big 12 title next weekend. Instead, Baylor and Oklahoma State will battle it out with eyes both on the conference championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Sooners still have plenty to play for. They may even end up in a NY6 bowl. But it’s hard not to think about what was lost this season.

The good news is the future is bright with Caleb Williams under center. He has all the makings of a future college football superstar.