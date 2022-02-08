The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Oklahoma Fans Are Furious With Lincoln Riley’s Statement Today

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley in the first half against Baylor.WACO, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners before a game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Since leaving Oklahoma for USC at the end of the 2021 regular season, Lincoln Riley has continued to draw the ire of Sooners fans.

His comments today on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” certainly won’t convince many OU supporters to forgive him. Discussing the influx of Oklahoma players who followed Riley to USC, the 38-year-old head coach tried to say he didn’t explicitly bring them with him.

“We didn’t take players from Oklahoma. We took players from the transfer portal,” Riley said. “Those players and their families had to make a decision to stay at that university … or to enter the portal where they could be recruited by anybody.”

Okay then. Listen, Oklahoma fans are absolutely entitled to be bitter about how Riley’s tenure ended, but the fact is coaches leave schools all the time. They are going to have to deal with that reality.

But these comments today from Riley are just insulting the intelligence of anybody hearing or reading them, whether they are an OU fan or not. Not surprisingly, Sooner diehards and college football writers alike are blasting their former coach on Twitter.

There are plenty of other responses out there as well, but a lot of them are NSFW. You can find them if yourself if you’d like.

In addition to five-star quarterback Caleb Williams, cornerback Latrell McCutchin and wide receiver Mario Williams also opted to leave Oklahoma to follow Riley to LA. The Trojans also flipped 2023 Oklahoma commits Makai Lemon and Malachi Nelson.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.