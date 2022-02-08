Oklahoma Fans Are Furious With Lincoln Riley’s Statement Today

Since leaving Oklahoma for USC at the end of the 2021 regular season, Lincoln Riley has continued to draw the ire of Sooners fans.

His comments today on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” certainly won’t convince many OU supporters to forgive him. Discussing the influx of Oklahoma players who followed Riley to USC, the 38-year-old head coach tried to say he didn’t explicitly bring them with him.

“We didn’t take players from Oklahoma. We took players from the transfer portal,” Riley said. “Those players and their families had to make a decision to stay at that university … or to enter the portal where they could be recruited by anybody.”

Okay then. Listen, Oklahoma fans are absolutely entitled to be bitter about how Riley’s tenure ended, but the fact is coaches leave schools all the time. They are going to have to deal with that reality.

But these comments today from Riley are just insulting the intelligence of anybody hearing or reading them, whether they are an OU fan or not. Not surprisingly, Sooner diehards and college football writers alike are blasting their former coach on Twitter.

The more he speaks the more we realize what an idiot this man is https://t.co/bq8ErcnVO6 — Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) February 8, 2022

What luck for Lincoln Riley, he thought they'd be starting from scratch and just happened to check the transfer portal one afternoon and discovered, Whoa, Caleb Williams is in there! And two other guys he knew from Oklahoma! Whoa, what are the chances?!?! https://t.co/t7PKBGuG5s — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) February 8, 2022

That’s certainly one way to look at it. https://t.co/vi4GNtYvph — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) February 8, 2022

Whatever helps you sleep at night TBOW @LincolnRiley https://t.co/BB3j90J6Dm — Kendall Smith (@KendallS21) February 8, 2022

Oklahoma fans are going to handle this quote about as well as they handled losing their coach. https://t.co/n4M8lfPToP — Pac-12 Apostles Podcast (@Pac12Apostles) February 8, 2022

Lol he wants us to believe he just came across Caleb Williams like a loose penny on a sidewalk? It might be a problem for Lincoln’s long term outlook at USC that the residual OU drama is the only thing involving his program that anyone wants to talk about https://t.co/gdPskZgVxj — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) February 8, 2022

What ever makes you sleep at night, TBOW. Goodness gracious. Stop trying to justify your actions. You did what you did and severed many bridges. Move on. https://t.co/tdHDT6D5tT — Micah Juengel (@MicahJuengel) February 8, 2022

So glad we get to witness Lincoln Riley’s villain origin story. This due doesn’t just kind of suck. https://t.co/rpsBcuKx8e — Viva the Matadors (@vivathematadors) February 8, 2022

There are plenty of other responses out there as well, but a lot of them are NSFW. You can find them if yourself if you’d like.

In addition to five-star quarterback Caleb Williams, cornerback Latrell McCutchin and wide receiver Mario Williams also opted to leave Oklahoma to follow Riley to LA. The Trojans also flipped 2023 Oklahoma commits Makai Lemon and Malachi Nelson.