Oklahoma Fans Loving Trent Dilfer’s Comment On Caleb Williams

Kyler Murray isn’t the only member of Sooner Nation excited for five-star QB Caleb Williams. Trent Dilfer, who coached Williams at the Elite 11 Finals and gave him the MVP trophy, believes that Oklahoma is getting a great one too.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Dilfer congratulated Oklahoma for getting “another special one” at quarterback. He said that Williams has “a special makeup” and believes he will thrive there.

“This kid has a special makeup,” Dilfer wrote. “Congrats Caleb, OU gets another special one.”

“Special” almost seems like an understatement. Per 247Sports, he is the highest-rated prospect joining the school since Adrian Peterson over 15 years ago.

On top of all of that, Williams joins an Oklahoma program that is consistently producing some of the top QBs in the country. The last three stars – Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts – all had record-breaking seasons under Lincoln Riley.

Mayfield and Murray managed to win the Heisman on the strength of their great years, while Hurts was a Heisman finalist last year. All three of them are now in the NFL.

Based on the scouting reports, Williams could be just as good – if not better – as his three predecessors.

Williams is the No. 4 overall prospect and No. 1 dual-threat QB in the Class of 2021.

If he’s as good at Oklahoma as he is at Gonzaga High School, the Sooners could have a star on their hands.